A S-300 rocket fired from Ukraine fell in the city of Ivanovo, Brest region

A missile fired from the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) fell in Belarus. About it informs BELTA.

It is noted that the incident occurred around 10-11 am. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was informed about the incident. On his behalf, investigators, specialists from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense are working at the scene. There are currently no reports of casualties.

Details of the incident

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus specified that the rocket fell near the city of Ivanovo in the Brest region. The network also published footage from the crash site. They depict fragments of a rocket that lie in a field near residential buildings.

Versions of what happened

Belarusian security officials are considering two versions of the incident. According to one of them, the fall of the rocket on the territory of the neighboring republic occurred due to an error in the operation of the Ukrainian air defense system. According to the second version, the projectile was shot down by Belarusian air defense systems.

What also happened commented military commissar of the Brest region Oleg Konovalov. He compared the incident to a recent case in Poland, stressing that “there is absolutely no reason for residents to worry.” “Such cases, unfortunately, do happen,” he said.

In an interview with Lenta.ru, Vladimir Olenchenko, a senior researcher at the Center for European Studies at IMEMO RAS, called a possible reaction of Belarus to the fall of a Ukrainian missile. In his opinion, the leadership of the republic should “be wise enough” to avoid the escalation of the conflict and limit itself to warning upon the fact of what happened.

Fall of missiles in Poland

A similar incident with the fall of S-300 missiles took place in Poland in mid-November. As a result, two people died. The President of the country, Andrzej Duda, suggested that the shells could have been fired by the Ukrainian air defense forces. Kyiv, in turn, blamed Moscow for the incident. The Russian Defense Ministry denied these accusations, assuring that no strikes were made on targets near the border of Poland and Ukraine.