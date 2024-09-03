Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of Ukraine Vereshchuk resigned

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk stated in Telegram-channel, that she submitted a resignation letter.

“After almost three years in government, I submitted my resignation today,” she said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna submitted her resignation, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk reported.

Several Ukrainian ministers have resigned at once; their applications were submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on September 3. People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak specified that the resignations were submitted by the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, the Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister for Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strelets, and the Chairman of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval.