Politician Galloway called Russia under Putin one of the most successful countries in the world

Former British MP and leader of the British Workers’ Party George Galloway said Russia under President Vladimir Putin had successfully recovered from its 1990s decline and was now one of the most successful countries in the world. He made the comments on his show on YouTube.

Galloway called Russia under Putin one of the most successful countries in the world and stressed that the average Russian or Chinese lives better than a European. He also admired the Russian president’s policies.

“In 21 years, Putin has completely transformed Russia. It is a glorious and successful country. I know that the enemies do not want to hear this, but it is enough to look at the freely available data on how Russia is developing,” the politician noted.

Galloway added that many like-minded people share his point of view.