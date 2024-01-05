Mayor of Bergamo, announcement of the candidate for the CDX on 13/01. The Third Pole awaits

Here we are, after exhausting negotiations on multiple tables (municipalities under and over 15,000 inhabitants, health appointments), the January 13th Also the cdx should take the field for the race for the mayor of Bergamo, announcing the name of the mayoral candidate. To wait the investiture there has been that citizen and lawyer from Bergamo with a past as a councilor in the ranks of FI for months, Andrea Pezzotta. Everything OK? Not at all.

This Risk lasted just under a year Big Brother VIPsent the electors and managers of FI literally stunned, having for months put a poker of very valid names on the table, but never taken seriously into consideration by FdI and from League who immediately played their cards face down, to divide up the various municipal seats in the various cities which will have to renew their councils in June.

A push and pull that still continues because more than someone feels the air of defeat against the strong CSX candidate Elena Carnevali and does not want to fully register the candidate's name. Fd'I insists on recalling Pezzotta's past as councilor of FI, a centrist civic body that could attract the voters of the third pole who in Bergamo, in recent elections, received a sensational 16%. The League withdrew for some time to focus on other countries, starting from the very nearby Seriatebut if at the beginning it seemed like it could have a clear path, Fd'I entered the race with an unnerving push and pull worthy of the very first republic with the citizens increasingly incredulous and stunned.

In short, a little theater that beyond the superficial optimism of the various regional coordinators, at a local level, no one wants to get burned by taking on the name of Pezzotta who alone certainly does not have the appeal and experience of a seasoned politician. The feeling that in the CDX it will be a very social election campaign, with soft lighting, few gazebos and empty spaces where no one wants to show their face.

FdI carried out an almost arrogant negotiation on several tables, making the electoral weight felt, but forgetting that without the votes of the citizens and with a FI not intending to act as carriers of buckets with holes in their mill, we will see some beautiful ones.

And in all this, the third pole led by provincial president Gianmarco Gabrieli, awaits the official name, reminding left and right that “Our evaluations are based on the programs. We effectively represented a centre-centre, moderate, progressive and liberal electorate in Bergamo, obtaining over 16% in the political elections. This electorate is more interested in the concreteness of political proposals rather than the identity of the candidate. While for the right and the left it is essential to identify the candidate, for us it is essential to find effective solutions.”

There Forza Italia's fortune was the failure of the third pole at a national level, but the weight of the centrists in the municipalities is still considerable and in search of a political roof. Forzista centrists who would like a shake-up in Tajani's party, often dominated by a right-centre which in view of the European elections is seeing a League in the fast lane to the right of Meloni and the latter intending to take that slice of moderates in search of lost identity. Many FI voters are on the riverbank waiting for a boost that is unlikely to come from Tajani, but between now and June they expect news and seismic movements in an embryonic state.

The liberal, pro-European, moderate, popular center cannot disappear, it is alive and well in this country, but we need representatives who are not satisfied with the periodic 6%. There death of Berlusconi it had to coincide with the end (yet another) of FI, but not only did it withstand the impact, but many voters, perhaps no longer willing to be enchanted by the old Silvio, had returned to the base in that party which still defends liberal values , pro-Europeans, popular and Christians. But now we need concrete answers, facts, defense of values ​​that often do not coincide with the policies of this government, he doesn't press buttons to save a positional income. As the saying goes, between the copy (often faded) and an original (even if ugly), for some voters the right-right original of Meloni and Salvini is better.

