Ukrainian military tried to attack Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant with a strike drone

The Ukrainian military tried to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with the help of an attack drone. On Sunday, May 28, reports RIA News with reference to a source in the power department.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the attack was undertaken on Sunday morning. Electronic warfare forces were able to land the UAV when it was 500 meters from the station and disable it.

“The device carried a thermobaric grenade, which could be activated both as a result of contact with the target and from the operator’s console,” the representative of the law enforcement agency explained.

Earlier in May, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the “We are with Russia” movement, warned that Kyiv was preparing an operation with shelling and a possible attempt to seize the ZNPP. In his opinion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are planning to cross the Dnieper with a landing.