The Briton dominates the sprint in the final stage. Beaten the Luxembourgian Kirsch and Fiorelli. The Slovenian of the Jumbo wins the race and is awarded by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella
Mark Cavendish. The Briton’s first victory of the season comes in the prestigious setting of the Giro d’Italia, the final stage in Rome. The triumph number 162 in his career embellishes an extraordinary career of a rider who will retire at the end of the season. For Cav 17th stage victory at the Giro in 7 different editions. He didn’t manage to make the sprint as Jonathan Milan hoped. In second place the Luxembourgian Kirsch and the Italian Fiorelli. If Cavendish celebrates the success, Primoz Roglic rejoices for the victory of the Giro d’Italia. A triumph built in yesterday’s Lussari time trial. At 33, the Slovenian hits the fourth grand lap of his career after three Vueltas (2019, 2020 and 2021). The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella awarded him.
fifth time in rome
The Capital hosts the final stage of the Giro d’Italia for the fifth time. The first time in 1911 there was the second triumph of Galetti. In 1950 it was the turn of the Swiss Koblet while in 2009 it was the turn of the Russian Menchov. In 2018 it was Froome who received the Lifeless Trophy from the hands of Urbano Cairo, president of RCS mediagroup. Today was Roglic’s turn.
THE OTHER JERSEYS
In addition to the pink jersey for Roglic, the cyclamen jersey (points classification) for Jonathan Milan, the blue jersey (best climber) for the French Thibaut Pinot while the white jersey (best youngster) for the Portuguese Joao Almeida.
