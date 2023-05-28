Mark Cavendish. The Briton’s first victory of the season comes in the prestigious setting of the Giro d’Italia, the final stage in Rome. The triumph number 162 in his career embellishes an extraordinary career of a rider who will retire at the end of the season. For Cav 17th stage victory at the Giro in 7 different editions. He didn’t manage to make the sprint as Jonathan Milan hoped. In second place the Luxembourgian Kirsch and the Italian Fiorelli. If Cavendish celebrates the success, Primoz Roglic rejoices for the victory of the Giro d’Italia. A triumph built in yesterday’s Lussari time trial. At 33, the Slovenian hits the fourth grand lap of his career after three Vueltas (2019, 2020 and 2021). The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella awarded him.