Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The case of Rashwan Tawfiq’s daughter witnessed new developments, as the South Cairo Court postponed, today, Wednesday, the lawsuit filed by the daughter against her father to the next January 26 session.

The daughter, “Aya Rashwan”, had filed a lawsuit demanding the invalidity of the contract to sell artist Rashwan Tawfiq, a villa in the 6th of October City, worth 5 million pounds, to his other daughter, “Heba Rashwan”, under the general power of attorney issued by her without her knowledge.

In the details of the lawsuit, Aya said that she owns a 699-meter plot of land from the 6th of October Development Authority and built a villa on it. other.

This is not the only lawsuit, but there are two lawsuits against her father, one of which demands the annulment of two powers of attorney issued by her to him, and the other requesting her to nullify the contract of dividing chalets inherited from her mother in South Sinai Governorate.

The 88-year-old artist, Rashwan Tawfiq, had expressed his dissatisfaction with the incident, describing it as the greatest tragedy in his life, and considered the issues as an attempt to control his money during his life.

For his part, the lawyer of the artist, Rashwan Tawfiq, said that the father was registering the property in the name of his children, but the sons were issuing powers of attorney to him, in order to prove to their father that his property remained at his disposal as a matter of reassurance.