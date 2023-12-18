Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/18/2023 – 5:40

By Gabriel Bueno da Costa*

São Paulo, 12/18/2023 – Asian stock markets did not register a single signal this Monday, but the negative tone prevailed. Shanghai and Tokyo were among the casualties, while Seoul was the exception, with modest gains.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange fell 0.40%, to 2,930.80 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which has a smaller scope, fell 1.25%, to 1,805.44 points. Semiconductor stocks and telecommunications companies weighed, with LONGi Green Energy Technology down 2.4% and Will Semiconductor down 2.05%. Wingtech Technology fell 2.3% and China Spacesat fell 1.1%. On the other hand, shipping companies rose, with Cosco Shipping up 6.0% and Ningbo Zhoushan Port up 0.8%.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index closed down 0.64%, at 32,758.98 points. Profit-taking played a role, following an earnings rally seen in recent sessions. Shares linked to consumption and the financial sector picked up today, with Sony down 2.2%, Marubeni down 0.6% and Mitsui down 0.8%. SMFG fell 1.8% and Mizuho Financial fell 1.3%. Among automakers, Toyota Motor advanced 0.7% and Nissan Motor, 1.5%. Investors were awaiting a monetary policy decision from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) this Tuesday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index registered a drop of 0.97%, to 16,629.23 points. The semiconductor sector and consumer-related securities weighed on the market, with investors hoping for more stimulus from Beijing amid weak sentiment about the outlook for the world's No. 2 economy. Xinyi Solar led the losses, down 5.95%. Haidilao International and China Mengniu Dairy fell 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the few stocks that rose, Orient Overseas (International) advanced 4.2% and Techtronic Industries, 3.6%, while Alibaba gained 0.6%.

On the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi index registered an increase of 0.13%, at 2,566.86 points. Retailer stocks and capital inflows from foreign investors supported gains in the South Korean market, but the overall picture was mixed. Posco rose 2.0% and LG Chem, 1.0%, but Samsung Electronics fell 0.55% and KB Financial Group, 1.3%.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index fell 0.12% to 17,652.03 points.

In Oceania, on the Sydney Stock Exchange, the S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.22%, at 7,426.40 points, ending a sequence of six days of gains. This Monday's trading session was volatile in the Australian market. The financial sector fell 0.2%, while healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks advanced. Neuren Pharmaceuticals soared 30% in reaction to successful trials, and Tabcorp rose 23% after the betting and entertainment company secured a lucrative license in Australia's Victoria state.

