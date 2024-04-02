EIt is not clear what damage was caused by the Ukrainian drones that struck a special economic zone near the city of Yelabuga and a refinery in Nizhnekamsk early on Tuesday morning. But the fact that they have arrived there is already news: Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk are more than 1,200 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border, east of the Volga in the Republic of Tatarstan. No Ukrainian drones had ever made it this far into Russia's interior before.

Tuesday's attacks appear to prove what Olexandr Kamyshin, Ukraine's strategic industry minister, claimed in mid-January after parts of a Ukrainian drone crashed into an oil terminal near St. Petersburg, about 900 kilometers from the border : Ukraine has unmanned missiles of its own manufacture that can fly up to 1,250 kilometers.