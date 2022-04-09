They believe that Western aid will prolong the Russian operation and turn it into a “war of attrition” that will pay a heavy price to Kyiv and Moscow.

In addition to Washington, which announced, on Thursday, a list of weapons it provided to Kiev, London pledged to send more, and Slovakia provided the Russian-origin S-300 air defense system.

What is the secret of this unprecedented aid? Does Ukraine pay for it or is it free?

Washington’s aid..why?

Since the start of the war, America has provided more than $1.7 billion in security assistance, and $2.4 billion since President Joe Biden took office, according to a memo distributed by the White House on Thursday.

According to the American newspaper, “The Wall Street Journal”, the list of American weapons included: 1,400 units of the “Stinger” anti-aircraft system, 5,000 units of the “Javlin” anti-armor system, 7,000 units of other anti-armor systems, and hundreds of UAVs. Switch Blade”.

The list also included 7,000 small arms, 50 million ammunition, 45,000 protective armor and helmet, laser-guided missile systems, “Puma” unmanned aerial systems, four anti-artillery radars, four anti-mortar radars, and multi-purpose armored vehicles. In addition to the Soviet S-300 long-range missile defenses.

While Washington allocated, on Thursday, an additional military aid of $ 100 million, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced, on Friday, the placement of the “Patriot” air defense system in Slovakia.

The price and benefits of gifts

And the Russian researcher, Andrei Baranov, says that the US Senate has approved a bill on “lending and leasing” and activating a program called “Lind Lease” to simplify the provision of military assistance to Ukraine.

He adds that “Washington has already allocated $1.7 billion at the request of the Ukrainian president, and Kyiv will have to pay for American gifts with interest, and of course not (President Volodymyr) Zelensky and his team will do that, but future generations of Ukrainians.”

As for the chief researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences, Vladimir Vasiliev, he says that the United States, through the application of “Lind Lease”, “is working to turn Ukraine into a land for a long confrontation or a “European Afghanistan”.

He added: “Washington does not pay anything for free. It wants to drain Russia and turn Kyiv into a quagmire like Kabul.”

British support

In addition to Washington, Britain has provided huge aid to Ukraine, and its Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced on Friday to strengthen military assistance to Ukraine by sending additional anti-armor missiles and drones.

Britain had already sent about 6,000 additional missiles to Ukraine, in addition to 3,615 light anti-tank weapons (NLAW) and had also sent British specialists to train Ukrainian forces.

The British newspaper “The Guardian” says that London has pledged to double the number of missiles to Ukraine by sending an additional 6000, and sending an additional 25 million pounds to the Ukrainian army.

As for Slovakia, it announced on Friday sending the Russian-made S-300 missile system to Ukraine, but after providing an American alternative, which was announced by the US Secretary of Defense, the Patriot system was placed in Slovakia.

From Moscow, a specialist in Russian affairs, Ashraf al-Sabbagh, says, “With its war in Ukraine, Russia revealed an uncomfortable, even frightening, face of Europe, and therefore, all the assistance it provided now and later is one of the means of defending itself, its citizens, and its civilization against any Russian attack.”

He added, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, “European countries have succeeded, to a large degree, in convincing their people that their financial, military, technical and logistical support for Ukraine is one of their defense lines against any Russian attack.”

The feasibility of military aid

Regarding the strengthening of aid to Ukraine’s capabilities against Russia, Al-Sabbagh said: “The huge financial aid and the larger military support have strengthened Ukraine’s capabilities, whether at the level of the regular armed forces or at the level of armed military sectors, structures and structures that carry out special and qualitative operations against Russian forces.”

He continued: “I think that the tide of the resistance is tilted in favor of these sectors and structures that play a very important role in the combat operations, and they may be the ones that forced the Russian forces to withdraw from the suburbs of Kyiv and from other cities that Russia tried to occupy and hold on to in central and western Ukraine, and then Its forces have been returned to eastern and southern Ukraine.”

He notes that Western financial and military aid “has already changed the balance of power, and it will change a lot in the future, whether at the level of regular armies or on the Ukrainian military capabilities.”

He added, “There is no doubt that Russia has changed its military and political strategy, and lowered the ceiling of its expectations that it had dreamed of with the start of its invasion of Ukraine.”

Al-Sabbagh asserts that “Russia was forced to change its plans during the fifth week of the attack so that it would not fall into the same Afghan-Soviet trap or the current Syrian-Russian trap. However, there are no guarantees that Russia will not continue to deplete Russia and its forces in Ukraine.”