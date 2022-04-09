⚽️ @Tuzos stops to @TigresOfficial and takes the lead with a double from Víctor Guzmán. Pachuca wins 2-1 at the Hidalgo stadium, and cuts the winning streak of the felines, who had 10 games without losing.https://t.co/cG3Kv80VVw pic.twitter.com/3iLj0bNvWw – The Printed Day (@LaJornada) April 8, 2022

Despite the defeat in the Bella Airosa, the U of Nuevo León remains in the second step of the classification with 26 units, so The lice He must have total confidence in his pupils, even though their streak of eight consecutive games without losing was cut short.

Miguel Herrera, DT of @TigresOfficial regretted the defeat against Pachuca “This is how the league games will be played. We must have more concentration. Suddenly we gave away spaces, we had opportunities and we didn’t finish and that’s football” pic.twitter.com/klLhTP4T1R – Raúl Orvañanos (@RaulOrvananos) April 8, 2022

A little further on in the midfield, they would bet once again on two other infallible ones like the Brazilian Rafael Carioca Y John Paul Vigonhaving as extremes Quinones and the French Florian Thauvinto leave the current scoring leader totally on top, the also Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac.

⚽️ La Liga Mx reports that the duel Querétaro vs Tigres will be played at the Corregidora Stadium behind closed doors. The league informs that the Gallos club will have to carry out an operation around the stadium, taking care of the integrity of the players. pic.twitter.com/dwdtUEMd3N – Sportsman MX (@deportivistamx) April 8, 2022

The possible alignment of tigers to be measured at white roosters would: Nahuel Guzman; Diego Reyes, Jesus Angle, Xavier Aquino, Jesus Duenas; Guido Pizarro; Rafael Carioca, Juan Vigon, Florian Thauvin, Luis Quinones; Andre-Pierre Gignac.