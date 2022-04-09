Just this Thursday, Pachuca and Tigres met in a match to determine who would be the leader of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, with the Tuzos winning 2-1 thanks to a double from Victor Guzmanwhile for the felines the Colombian scored Luis Quinones.
Aware that Pachuca is a team with a nice offensive style and has been in the top places since the start, it is not expected that Michael Herrera make many changes to face their duel on Date 13 against Querétaro, which will be held in the Corregidora Stadium behind closed doors, this Sunday, April 10.
Despite the defeat in the Bella Airosa, the U of Nuevo León remains in the second step of the classification with 26 units, so The lice He must have total confidence in his pupils, even though their streak of eight consecutive games without losing was cut short.
In the goal, the Argentine Nahuel Guzman is immovable, while in the central everything points so that we see again Jesus Angle Y Diego Reyeswell the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky is still injured, while on the sides they would accompany Xavier Aquino Y Jesus Duenaswith the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro being the pivot that acts as third defender.
A little further on in the midfield, they would bet once again on two other infallible ones like the Brazilian Rafael Carioca Y John Paul Vigonhaving as extremes Quinones and the French Florian Thauvinto leave the current scoring leader totally on top, the also Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac.
Perhaps one of the doubts that the strategist may have to make in his starting eleven would be that of the Mosquito for Hugo Ayalabecause in the last game against the hidalguenses the defender failed to score allowing one of the goals, something that is not new, while the quintessential relay would continue to be the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo and the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez.
The possible alignment of tigers to be measured at white roosters would: Nahuel Guzman; Diego Reyes, Jesus Angle, Xavier Aquino, Jesus Duenas; Guido Pizarro; Rafael Carioca, Juan Vigon, Florian Thauvin, Luis Quinones; Andre-Pierre Gignac.
