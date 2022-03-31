Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj does not yet see any concrete results of the talks with Russia. “Yes, there is a negotiation process that is ongoing. But so far it’s just words. Nothing concrete,” he said in a video message published on Thursday night. Russia is not withdrawing voluntarily from the areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv, but is being ousted there by the Ukrainian army. At the same time, Kyiv is noticing a deployment of Russian troops for new attacks in the Donbass, Zelensky said. “And we’re preparing for that.”

The Ukrainian leadership does not trust nice words. The situation on the battlefield shows how it really is. “And that’s the most important thing at the moment. We won’t give up anything. And we will fight for every meter of our land, for every one of our people.”

After the negotiations in Istanbul, Russian negotiators declared on Tuesday that the government in Moscow would “radically” scale back its attacks on Kyiv and Chernihiv in the north. However, the shelling continued throughout the night.

Zelenskyj asks for tanks and planes

In such a situation, the Ukrainian army does not need anyone to give it unsolicited advice from a chair, Zelensky said. “If anyone pretends to teach our armed forces how to fight, it is best that they go straight to the battlefield.”

Ukraine is fighting for freedom and protection of democracy and has the right to ask for help from partners – such as tanks, aircraft and artillery systems – at this difficult time, he stressed. “Freedom must not be worse armed than tyranny.” Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian nation was fighting for its survival. “In this, without exaggeration, patriotic war against Russia.”