– According to Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, there have been “positive signals” from the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Turkey, although Ukraine does not yet intend to reduce its military efforts. He said that in a video message on Telegram last night. Zelensky stressed that he saw no reason to believe the words of “representatives of a country that continues to fight with the intent to destroy us.”

– The Kremlin sees it differently. “We cannot say that there was anything promising or any breakthrough,” said spokesman Dmitri Peskov. According to him, there is still much work to be done. He noted that Moscow is positive that Kiev has put its demands in writing.

– According to the Americans, Russian troops are not withdrawing from the Ukrainian capital Kiev, but it is only a matter of moving positions. Earlier, Russia announced that it has decided to drastically withdraw troops from the cities of Kiev and Chernihiv.

– Russia will not immediately demand rubles as a means of payment for the sale of gas to ‘unfriendly countries’. President Vladimir Putin demanded that last week because of sanctions against his country, but according to a Kremlin spokesperson, the currency change is being introduced gradually.