Ukraine was the largest supplier of sunflower oil and maize to the Netherlands in 2021

Last year, Ukraine was the largest supplier of crude sunflower oil and maize to the Netherlands. 84 percent of the sunflower oil and 42 percent of the maize that the Netherlands imported that year came from the country. This is evident from figures published by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on Wednesday. Of the European Union, the Netherlands was the largest importer of both products from Ukraine in 2021. In 2021, more than 2 billion euros worth of goods were imported from the country.

15 percent of the sunflower oil that the Netherlands imports from Ukraine stays here, the CBS writes. The largest part is intended for further export, or for export after processing in the Netherlands. Ukrainian exports of the product, the largest in the world, have come to a standstill since the Russian invasion of the country on February 24. In the Netherlands, it is mainly used by private individuals for frying or baking, and by companies as an ingredient in margarine, biscuits, chips, frying oil and cosmetics.

Imported maize from Ukraine is also mainly intended for resale, the CBS writes. Almost three quarters ends up abroad either immediately or after processing. 26 percent remains in the Netherlands, and is used as raw material for animal feed for chickens, pigs and cows. It is still unclear whether the Ukrainian trade in maize, like that in sunflower oil, has come to a complete standstill since the end of February.