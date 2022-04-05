The Abu Dhabi Police External Areas Directorate, in cooperation with Al Ahli Hospital in Mussafah, implemented an awareness initiative entitled “Lifestyle for Heart Health” for about 500 workers in the labor city of ICAD.

The Director of Musaffah Police Station, Lt. Col. Yousef Muhammad Al Muhairi, stressed the importance of cooperation with partners in raising awareness and spreading knowledge among all segments of society, pointing to the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in the category of workers and their awareness of various issues, especially health, to enhance their safety and prevent them from various diseases, in appreciation of their efforts and contributions to the development process. taking place in the state.

Dr. Bilal Kabir Khan, a cardiologist at Al Ahlia Hospital in Mussafah, gave a lecture in which he gave tips to maintain the health and strength of the heart, including: quitting smoking, exercising daily because of its great role in reducing the risk of heart diseases, improving mood and reducing stress, In addition to maintaining a healthy weight, reducing the amount of saturated fat in foods and other tips.

As part of the initiative, medical examinations were conducted by specialized doctors at Al Ahlia Hospital in Musaffah for ICAD workers.



