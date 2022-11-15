Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

Split

Volodymyr Zelenskyj (left) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a photo montage. © Uncredited/dpa/Leon Neal/POOL/AFP/fn

In the Ukraine war, Volodymyr Zelenskyj criticized NATO Article 5. Anchored in it: the alliance case, one of the most important points in the NATO treaty.

Kyiv – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyj often thanks the West in the Ukraine war. Kyiv takes good note of the united action for Ukraine and against Russia. At the same time, however, it repeatedly expresses objections. For example, when Selenskyj demands more military support – including from Germany. Or NATO calls for a blocking of Ukrainian airspace. Because the West does not always act according to Zelenskyj’s ideas, there is now criticism. At the foundations of NATO.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj criticizes NATO Article 5 – the most important point in the treaty

Zelenskyy does not like NATO’s hesitation in some areas, such as the airspace closure that has been discussed. On Tuesday (March 15) the President said: “Article 5 of the NATO treaty has never been as weak as it is now.” Zelenskyy is referring to the so-called alliance case, one of the most important statements in the North Atlantic Treaty.

The parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America will be considered an attack against them all.

Ukraine war: NATO article 5 – the case of the alliance simply explained

Article 5 of NATO says: If a NATO member is attacked, will de facto die entire NATO attacked. The NATO Council determines the alliance case, it has only been declared once so far: after the terrorist attacks in the USA on September 11, 2001.

In view of the Ukraine war, the alliance case does not apply because the country is not a member of NATO. However, Ukraine is not averse to membership – a main point of contention in the Ukraine conflict, which has escalated over the years. However, accession is not an issue in the near future, at least it was said before the start of the Ukraine war.

Ukraine war: Zelenskyj – “what do you say if Russia advances further?”

Zelenskyy asked the NATO countries on Tuesday: “What will they say if Russia advances further into Europe and attacks other countries?” NATO countries, such as Ukraine’s neighbors Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania. This map shows how far Russian attacks are currently from NATO territory.

There is currently no attack on NATO territory. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has deeply shaken and worried the Eastern European NATO partners. Non-NATO members such as Sweden and Finland also get into trouble.

Ukraine war: This is what happens when the alliance case is declared

If the alliance case is declared, according to the treaty, NATO members must take measures “to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.” It is expressly mentioned “including the use of armed force.”

NATO, in turn, invokes the right to self-defense. It is enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. An exception to the otherwise applicable ban on the use of force. (as)