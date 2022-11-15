Decision meets the deputy’s request; case investigates possible payment of bribes disguised as donations from Odebrecht

the minister of STF (Federal Court of Justice) Gilmar Mendes suspended an inquiry being processed by the Electoral Justice of Minas Gerais against deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) and the Minister of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) Antonio Anastasia. The decision is confidential and was taken on Friday (11.Nov.2022).

This Tuesday (Nov. 14), the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) was informed about the measure. As per the Power360the decision meets the request of the defense of Aécio, who appealed to the STF after the Justice of Minas refused to send the case to the Supreme Court.

The allegation is that Anastasia became a TCU minister and, therefore, the investigation would leave the state sphere. The investigation investigates alleged payments of bribes disguised as electoral donations by Odebrecht to Anastasia in 2009 and 2010.

At that time, he was running for governor of MG. According to Odebrecht whistleblowers, the transfers totaled R$ 7.3 million and had been made at the request of Aécio.