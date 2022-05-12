Strong explosions were registered in the center of Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine under Russian control. This was reported by the Sputnik agency, which speaks of over six explosions.

Another Russian ship is on fire in the Black Sea. The spokesman for the Odessa Regional Military Administration claims that the support ship ‘Vsevolod Bobrov’ was towed to the port of Sevastopol from the area near Snake Island after catching fire.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Council he asked for access to people transferred to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, claiming to have information that in some cases they may have been deported. Specifically, the UN Council asks that humanitarian workers can “immediately” access people who are suspected of being the victims of ‘trafficking’ from Ukraine to Russia, after complaints from mayors, local officials and citizens of displaced persons against their will.