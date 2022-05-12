Netflix has released a new card in Italian for the series Resident Evilthat will debut on the platform on July 14. This is the first live serial dedicated to the popular Capcom video game franchise, and as we already know it is set in 2036, 14 years after a global apocalypse. The protagonist Jade Wesker fights for survival in a collapsing world dominated by infected and bloodthirsty creatures. Jade is connected to the events of Raccoon City by her father, connected to Umbrella, and her sister Billie, who disappeared into thin air. Jade’s father is obviously the video game’s Albert Wesker, who in the series will be played by Lance Reddick (already seen in The Wire And Destiny). The Netflix show will be written by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) and in the cast there are Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nuñez.