Olaf Scholz against a group of German intellectuals who in an open letter asked him not to send heavy weapons to Ukraine and rather to work towards a compromise acceptable to both sides. In a tweet, without explicitly referring to that text, the German Chancellor wrote: “I respect all pacifists and all positions. But it must seem cynical to Ukrainian citizens when they are told to defend themselves against Putin’s aggression without weapons. This is out of time. ”

KULEBA – “Germany is one of the most hesitant countries in the EU” but “still has the ability to assume or regain leadership in Europe”. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, calls on Berlin to “make history”, first and foremost “by removing all obstacles to the delivery of all the weapons Ukraine needs” Then, “on sanctions against Russia. Third, by granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership “.

“Unfortunately, Germany is one of the most hesitant countries in the EU when it comes to most of these questions. The European integration of Ukraine is today a matter of war and peace on our continent. Anyone who thinks rationally and strategic should be at the forefront on this issue. Instead, I hear arguments like ‘we must take care of Serbia first’ … “, remarks Kuleba.

“Today, Germany and Ukraine are the two key countries that bear responsibility for the future of Europe: Germany on the issues of arms, sanctions and the EU perspective; and Ukraine itself on the task of preventing Putin from defeating the his war machine. Because if Putin wins here, Europe will not enjoy stability and security for decades. This war is a battle of the old against the new and, with a victory in Ukraine, Europe will reinvent itself and face a future stronger. We should focus on this new order, “he admonishes.