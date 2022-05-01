Energy transition and financial strength go hand in hand in the home Mercedes-Benz. In the first three months of 2022, the German brand managed to continue the good results obtained throughout 2021: group sales of high-end models increased by 30%, those of electric cars by 64%, and those of battery-powered vans by 118%. An increase in registrations was coupled with improved financial results, in particular adjusted EBIT of the Star group which grew by 123%.

“Last year Mercedes-Benz did good progress: we have been able to sell not only more electric vehicles, but also more flagship models, all this despite the ongoing pandemic and bottlenecks in semiconductor supply – commented Bernd Pischetsrieder, chairman of the supervisory board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG – Thus, we have taken a step towards our goal of becoming fully electric and offering the most desirable vehicles ”. To his words were added those of the chairman of the board of directors of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Ola Källenius: “At Mercedes-Benz, we have redoubled our efforts to implement our strategy and were able to translate it into fascinating products and financial success. Last year it was a challenge, but our team lived up to it. We have gained momentum and are still able to exploit our potential a lot. For Mercedes-Benz, the journey has just begun ”.