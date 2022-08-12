Ukraine’s military said its artillery hit a Russian ammunition depot near a major bridge in the south on Friday, adding that it now had the ability to bomb almost all Russian supply lines in this area.
The army added that the attack killed 11 Russian soldiers in the depot in the village of “Visile”, about 130 km from the Russian-controlled Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.
There has been no comment from the Russian authorities yet on the report on the attack in Kherson province or the alleged extent of Ukrainian firepower.
Ukraine’s Southern Command spokeswoman Natalia Homenyuk said almost all Russia’s supply routes in the south are under “fire control”, which means Ukraine is able to hit them with long-range weapons whenever it wants to.
