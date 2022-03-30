Ukraine-Russia War, “negotiations continue but for now it is just a matter of words“The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky said in a new video. Speaking of the alleged de-escalation announced by Russia in the areas of Kiev and Chernihiv, the Ukrainian leader said that it is” the consequence of the work of our defenders, ” but at the same time we see an increase in the military (Russian, ed) in the Donbassand for this we are ready. We don’t trust anyonebecause there is a real situation on the battlefield and now this is the most important thing. “

“We will fight for every meter of our land, we will fight for every single person,” Zelensky said.

“I spoke at length with Biden, for an hour – he said – Obviously I thanked him for the help of a billion dollars and for another 500 million dollars in budget aid. I stressed that now is the time. crucial. I was very honest with him: for us US help is essential and now it is important to help Ukraine and for the democratic world to show its strength “. The Ukrainian president reiterated that Kiev’s main demands always remain “arms, sanctions against Russia and financial aid”.

“If we want to fight for freedom together then we ask our partners for help. If we fight for freedom and democracy together then we have the right to ask for help in this very difficult and crucial time: tanks, planes, artillery systems. freedom must be armed no less than the tyrant “said the Ukrainian president.

“We are fighting for the survival of the Ukrainian people” he stressed again in the new video, in which he recalled how today he intervened remotely in the Norwegian Parliament and spoke with the president of Egypt and the heir to the throne of the Emirates. “I do everything so that our people can defend themselves and restore justice to the Ukrainian land – he added – this is our fundamental interest”.

“There are people, politicians who work for the good of Ukraine and there are others who do it just to keep their jobs. I signed today the order to recall the Ukrainian Ambassador to Morocco and also to Georgia. With all due respect if there are no weapons, sanctions for Russia, if there are no restrictions for Russian companies please look for another job “, he said. “I await concrete results from our representatives in Latin America, the Near East, South East Asia, African countries in the coming days. The diplomatic front is equally important,” added Zelensky.