Roberto Campos Weiss, in April 2023. @ elprofedeltorniquete (RR SS)

On the eve of the social revolt on October 19, 2019 that broke out in Chile, dozens of people, especially high school students, began to protest the rise in subway fares, and called to evade payment, which ignited the wick of the protest Among those protesters was Roberto Campos Weiss, now 39 years old, a professor of mathematics and statistics. On the afternoon of October 17, after leaving private classes, and when he was at the San Joaquín metro station, in the southern sector of the capital, he hit the turnstiles, ticket validators and some doors with his fists and feet, leaving to the station out of operation until the next morning. He did it before a very large group of protesters who were watching him.

At night, several of his videos went viral. They showed him, along with six other people, destroying part of the station. He was arrested on October 30, 2019 and remained in pretrial detention for 56 days. Since then, he has become known as the tourniquet professor, nickname with which he identifies himself on his Instagram account. During the social outbreak, protesters, social organizations and some Chilean artists turned him into an icon, calling for his release through various campaigns. A little more than three years have passed since then, until this Monday, Campos was sentenced by the Chilean justice system to three years of probation as the perpetrator of aggravated damage, in addition to paying a fine of about 860 dollars.

At the beginning of the case, however, Campos risked a greater penalty, since the government of former President Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022), of the traditional right, filed a complaint against him, the first filed for the events of the social outbreak, for Violation of the State’s internal security law, which would aggravate his sentence by years. But as soon as the left-wing president Gabriel Boric took office, the legal actions contemplated by that law were withdrawn in favor of all the prisoners of the social revolt. That had been a campaign promise, as were the pardons for 12 convicted later.

Previously, when Boric was a deputy, in November 2019, he told Televisión Nacional that from his party, Convergencia Social, they thought the following regarding Professor Campos: “Although it is evident that he made a mistake, which is reprehensible, and he has done so recognized with the destruction of those tourniquets, cannot be used as a scapegoat for all the pent-up rage of the entire society.” And he added that it was “disproportionate” that the State’s internal security law was applied to him.

arrested for the second time

The conviction against Campos occurs three weeks after he was arrested again for causing damage to San Francisco church and convent, located in the heart of downtown Santiago. The colonial construction, which has been declared a national historical monument, is the oldest in Chile. Campos, together with a woman, has been responsible for scratching the recently restored façade after the severe damage that the premises suffered during the 2019 revolt. Today he is facing a complaint from the State Defense Council, which represents the treasury, for property damage. On the walls there were messages that expanded by four to five meters with slogans in favor of veganism. They were disclosed by the prosecution: “Hey, you, can I ask you a question? Is your food grown in the field or killed in the slaughterhouse? and “don’t eat animals and go vegan”. The last of them, which his defense pointed out was not his authorship, alluded to the pejorative way that police are called in Chile: “Kill pacos, not animals, go vegan.”

Recently, after his second arrest, the Chilean writer Rafael Gumucio dedicated a text to him in the Ex-Ante media entitled Roberto Campos (tourniquet teacher), a martyr without a cause. He said that, without social media, “Campos would have been a fan at home and among his friends. Seeing others on his phone or computer theatrically displaying his outrage led him to feel that he had a duty, that he was somehow chosen. The networks showed a tidal wave of schoolchildren skipping the controls and another turnstile thrown onto the tracks that was unusable. And he added: “He was part of a crowd, of a movement, of a movie filmed with a thousand cameras at the same time when he destroyed before that look the turnstile that prevented his passage. He was arrested and paid for those who were not caught an undoubtedly exaggerated sentence that allowed him the prize of becoming a victim and a symbol ”. “Actors and almost intellectuals, they made it part of the petition and slogans.”

“I felt anger”

Campos was released on December 23, 2019. In an interview with CNN, he said that when he saw his image destroying the turnstiles on the videos, he did not recognize himself. “I said I screwed up, I was wrong. Why did I do it? Because he was angry at social injustices, because being a teacher is not easy. I am not covered for my basic social rights, such as health.” “Surely, when I retire, I will earn minimum wage. It was all those injustices that clouded me at that moment and I hit the subway, the turnstile. I acted irrationally, but it was something that had been dragging on for a long time, as well as thinking about the idea, ”he added.

“I should never have done that, but I got carried away because at that moment the euphoria of the entire public was there. I joined. It could have happened to anyone. We have all lived and suffered the historical injustices that being Chilean means. This was a balloon and at some point it was going to burst,” he said.

In July 2021, Campos was a candidate for deputy. When he announced his claims, which were unsuccessful, he said on his Twitter account: “After jumping the turnstiles we managed to be a majority in the Constituent Convention”, referring to the body chosen to draft the first proposal for a new Constitution, which the citizenry demolished in September by 62%. Then, the professor asked for support for independent candidacies: “So that we are also a majority in Congress and that there are more and more independents in political positions.”

His application, in any case, did not prosper either.