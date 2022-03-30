Mexico.- The Porfiriato is the name given to the period of Mexican history in which Porfirio Diaz he was president, which includes from November 28, 1876 to May 25, 1911, being the longest period in which a Mexican president was in power.

Also know as porphyrismthe Porfiriato is considered to have started since Díaz occupies his first presidential term de factoafter months of defeating the Lerdistas and Iglesistas, let us remember that before incurring in politics he was an outstanding military man.

It should be noted that Porfirio Díaz was president of Mexico seven timesover a period of 35 years. However, for at least four of those years he was not president, between 1880 and 1884, so he actually ruled for just over 30 years.

The Porfiriato was characterized by the ipromotion of economic development in Mexico under the ideals of “progress”. Porfirio Díaz was in charge of expanding the country’s railways and telegraph network like never before, in addition to increasing foreign investment and strengthening ties with the governments of the United States, France and the United Kingdom.

However, this development, so strongly supported by positivist intellectuals and foreign businessmen, was also marked by a strong economic and social inequality between the working class and the bourgeoisie, with the former under precarious working conditions and in a situation of poverty.

Other negative aspects that marked the Díaz government were authoritarianism and repression, because the president decided who should govern in each territory of the country, who was in command of the armed forces and who should be censored. His infamous order of “Kill Them Hot” to put an end to the Veracruz uprising of 1879.

Although before becoming president he fervently defended “no re-election”, during his government Porfirio Díaz promoted a constitutional reform to legalize indefinite re-election, which allowed him to be president of the country seven times and hold power for so many years.

After more than three decades of Porfiriato, with an accumulated social weariness, the Mexican Revolution on November 20, 1910, promoted by Francisco I. Madero with the launch of the San Luis Plan.

On May 21, 1911, Díaz and his vice president, Ramón Corral, signed the Treaties of Ciudad Juarez, after the capture of the city by the forces of Pascual Orozco and Francisco Villa. In these documents, the resignation of the president and his right-hand man was agreed for May 25, the date on which the end of the Porfiriato. The appointment of Francisco León de la Barra as interim president was also established, with the obligation to organize free elections as soon as possible.

After being overthrown, Porfirio Díaz fled Mexico and went into exile in France, where he spent the last years of his life until the day of his death, which occurred on July 2, 1915. Although controversial and infamous, his name is undoubtedly key. in Mexican history and continues to be a subject of study and debate to this day.



