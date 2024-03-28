They continue intense fighting in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, where “for weeks” more than 10,000 families remained without electricity in the Russian-occupied part of the oblast. This was reported by the Ukrainian National Resistance Center, explaining that front-line settlements are subjected to Russian attacks on a daily basis, causing numerous civilian casualties and large-scale destruction.

“Due to the war, many energy workers left the temporarily occupied territories,” the center, run by Ukrainian special forces, said in a report. “The energy supply situation is most difficult in the city of Horlivka and in some neighborhoods of Donetsk, the capital of the region”.

Ukraine shot down 26 of 28 Russian drones overnight intercepted in the regions of Odessa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, announced the commander of the Kiev air forces, Mykola Oleshchuk. Moscow's forces also launched cruise and anti-Rafar missiles.

Russian losses according to Kiev

Russia has lost 439,970 soldiers in Ukraine since the war began on February 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported. This number includes 780 casualties suffered by Russian forces over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 6,914 tanks, 13,237 armored combat vehicles, 14,595 fuel vehicles and tanks, 10,963 artillery systems, 1,021 multiple launch rocket systems, 729 air defense systems, 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters , 8,600 drones, 26 boats and a submarine