A four-seater convertible with 740 hp that meets all emission standards. That sounds great (especially with the sports exhausts)

In the category of inconspicuous all-rounders there is the BMW M8. It's basically the only car you ever need to buy, provided you haven't reproduced too much. You have the performance, luxury and quality of a much more expensive exotic, but all in a somewhat relatively inconspicuous package.

This M8 Cabriolet van Dahler continue that line. The basis is the BMW M8 Cabriolet, which is still in production (you can still configure it). Now that is not a bad thing as standard with a 600 hp V8. But yes, nowadays you can also get that power from the M850i ​​with a few simple (and affordable) modifications.

In fact, if you're fortunate enough to have an M850i ​​Cabriolet (good job!), Dähler can take the performance potential up to that of an M8.

Four-seater convertible with 740 hp is clean

But now they also have upgrades for the BMW M8 Competition. It starts with some cheat codes in the ECU. That already results in an increase of 100 hp (for a regular M8) or 75 hp (for an M8 Competition).

In both cases, not entirely coincidentally, you have exactly 700 hp. You can take it even further with a sports air filter, carbon fiber air intake and a sports exhaust system. Then the power increases to 740 hp. The torque then amounts to a diesel-esque 870 Nm.

What is very special is that the upgrades at Dähler meet the Euro 6d emission standards. The generic super tuner around the corner (which simply sets the full turbo pressure and injection to the max) cannot achieve that. Then you end up with your 'custom-made' software for 149.99 euros.

There are also a few optical adjustments, but you don't necessarily have to order them. The CDC2 wheels are forged and therefore nice and light and strong. Although, they are 9.5×21 front and 10.5 rear. So they are still very good boys. The front spoiler lip, rear apron and attachment for the side skirts are nice.

There is more

But wait, Klaus, there's more! They have not forgotten to improve the handling. There are two options. The first is the installation of lowering springs that lower the car on the legs by about 25 mm. The other option is of course a coilover set, which you can adjust in height and hardness yourself.

In terms of interior you can go in any direction. At Dähler they cover the entire car for you. Even if you have a used car, they can fit a completely new interior for you. If you want to spend a little less on interior upgrades, there is also a set of premium floor mats.

