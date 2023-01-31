What has happened in the last hours

On the 341st day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. this Monday, January 30:

kyiv denies Russian advances in Vugledar, in the east. kyiv has denied this Monday the advances proclaimed by the Kremlin in Vugledar, in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has intensified in recent weeks. A spokesman for the Ukrainian army, Yefgen Yerin, has stated that Russian attacks in the area had been unsuccessful. “The enemy has withdrawn. We have not lost our positions”, he has said.

Russia reinforces the military presence in the Kursk region, bordering Ukraine. Moscow has reinforced the presence of troops in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, the local governor, Roman Starovoit, announced Monday, quoted by the Interfax news agency. The Russian authorities accuse kyiv of constant bombardments in the area since the beginning of the war, on February 24. Ukraine, for its part, has repeatedly warned that Russia could make a new attempt to seize parts of the country’s northeast.

At least three dead in Kherson after the latest Russian attacks, according to kyiv. The Ukrainian authorities have reported on Monday that three people have died and another 10 have been seriously injured in the latest airstrikes launched this Sunday by Russian forces on Kherson, in the south. The Kherson City Council has detailed that the bombardments also damaged several residential buildings and the region’s electricity grid.

Zelensky and the Danish Prime Minister inspect bombed buildings in Mikolaiv. The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, has taken advantage of the visit to Mikolaiv, in the south of the country, to visit areas bombed by Russian troops. Accompanied by the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, the Ukrainian president has inspected the Mikolaiv regional military administration building, partially destroyed after an attack with Russian missiles, Zelensky explained on his Telegram account. “We discussed the needs to restore the city’s infrastructure. We are grateful for all that Denmark is doing for our country,” said the president. They have also shown individual heating equipment that allows the distribution and purification of water, obtained thanks to Danish help.

Ukraine prohibits its top officials and elected officials from going on vacation abroad. The Ukrainian Government has announced this Monday that it prohibits its senior officials and elected representatives from going on vacation abroad during the Russian invasion, a response to the dismissal of the deputy attorney general after the press reported that he had recently gone on vacation to Marbella (Spain). Right after the start of the Russian invasion, 11 months ago, Ukraine banned men of fighting age (between 18 and 60) Travel abroad.

The Kremlin denies that Putin threatened Johnson with a missile attack. The Kremlin has denied this Monday the statements of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having threatened him with a missile attack during a phone call they had before the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. “Is a lie. There was no threat with a missile attack, ”said the spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitri Peskov, at his usual daily press conference.

In the photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba, for AFP, a destroyed apartment building in the town of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk province. The city is being targeted in one of the fiercest Russian offensives since the start of the war.