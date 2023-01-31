Ten years ago when landing in Victoria City, Tamaulipas the Turbo Commander plane’s right engine went out, an alarm sounded and later, the pilot’s alert came: “Impact position, we are going to crash.” After going into a dive and several spiral turns, the ups and downs followed, he managed to glide and land without engines.

Already on the runway after the miraculous emergency landing, the then Federal Undersecretary of Agriculture, Jesús Aguilar Padilla, He told the three companions, “we were born again” you should take a picture with your feet on the ground and with the plane behind you to always remember that life gives second chances.

Yesterday afternoon passed away at age 70 the former governor of Sinaloa, Jesus Aguilar Padilla. An exceptional politician, a great leader, friend and teacher. He knew how to knit fine and build relationships like no one else. He was a connoisseur of history, good music and gastronomy. He had great passions, baseball, politics and his family.

Behind the ‘poker face’ was a man with a big heart a father who gave everything for his family, a loyal friend, a politician who achieved everything and who will be greatly missed by Sinaloa. The state loses a great Sinaloan who, as governor, left a great social and material work. History will always remember him.

In a speech with young people in Culiacán, when he was governor of Sinaloa, quoting Salvador Allende, he said: “Being young and not being a revolutionary is even a biological contradiction”, he started the applause and won over those present. They say that a man belongs to the State when he thinks about the next generations and not about the next elections. Jesús Aguilar was a politician and a statesman.

From this space we send you our most sincere condolences to Jesús Alberto, Iris and Celeste, on the death of their father, former Governor Jesús Aguilar Padilla. Also a supportive hug to all his family and friends.

We remain with all the teachings and experiences, but especially with the words he said to me at mass after the death of his wife Rosalía Camacho, “I carry you in my heart”, he hit his chest and gave me a big hug. The Royal Eagle flew! It was an honor, Mr. Jesús Aguilar Padilla, Rest in Peace.

Culture

Next Thursday at the Sinaloa Museum of Art It will be the installation of the Mar de Cortés Regional Culture Committee, which will take place and in which the holders of the branch from the states of Sonora, Nayarit, Baja California, Baja Sur and our state as host will participate.

The information that they advance is that with this Committee they seek to establish regional circuits of cultural activity, for example, the Northwest Art Biennial and the Regional Theater Show. There is definitely very good coordination between the governments of these five states. Details pending.

Schedule

morning in the living room FigloStase at 4:00 p.m. it will be the registry of the Red Form headed by Michel Benítez Uriarte to direct the State Service Workers Union. There will surely be a big turnout because the young man has great popularity and acceptance, so keep an eye on him.

Political Memory

“The only limit to our understanding of tomorrow will be our doubts of the present”: Franklin D Roosevelt.

