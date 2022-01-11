Former Minister of Economy of Ukraine Viktor Suslov admitted that Russia was able to win in negotiations with the United States and force Washington to discuss the security of Moscow. He stated this on the air of the Ukrainian TV channel “Nash”, reports RIA News…

“[Президент России Владимир] Putin forced the Americans to discuss the issue of Russia’s security. They strove for this. Now they do not need to agree on something specific, but they have put forward a specific plan, ”the ex-minister said.

In his opinion, Washington should clearly understand that Ukraine’s NATO membership is unacceptable for Russia and may end in a “thermonuclear war.”

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that the US wants to continue negotiations with Russia. She called the Geneva meeting on security assurances “an exchange of views.” The dialogue was constructive, it was worth holding, the US Undersecretary of State noted.

The talks on guarantees of security and strategic stability between the delegations of Russia and the United States were held on January 9-10 in Geneva. On January 10, the dialogue lasted about 7.5 hours. The meeting was held behind closed doors at the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva and without the participation of journalists.