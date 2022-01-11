2022 is configured as the year of recovery, even if, despite postponements and disregarded, 2021 was not so bad. Given the year ahead, Sony has compiled a long list of 22 titles that we should keep an eye on over the course of 2022 and of course, many are PlayStation exclusives.

In fact, in the list we find Gran Turismo 7 arriving on March 4th, Horizon Forbidden West arriving on February 18th e God of War Ragnarok still undated, but beyond these, Elden Ring could not be missing. In the list we also find titles that we still know little about, such as Stray or The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, but you can see the entire list right below:

Horizon Forbidden West

Uncharted – Legacy of Thieves Collection

Elden Ring

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Gotham Knights

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

GhostWire: Tokyo

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Stray

OlliOlli World

Salt ad Sacrifice

Little Devil Inside

It was

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Tchia

Babylon’s Fall

Forspoken

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Source: playstation.com