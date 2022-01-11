A long list of PS5 and PS4 titles coming in 2022.
2022 is configured as the year of recovery, even if, despite postponements and disregarded, 2021 was not so bad. Given the year ahead, Sony has compiled a long list of 22 titles that we should keep an eye on over the course of 2022 and of course, many are PlayStation exclusives.
In fact, in the list we find Gran Turismo 7 arriving on March 4th, Horizon Forbidden West arriving on February 18th e God of War Ragnarok still undated, but beyond these, Elden Ring could not be missing. In the list we also find titles that we still know little about, such as Stray or The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, but you can see the entire list right below:
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Uncharted – Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Elden Ring
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Gotham Knights
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
- GhostWire: Tokyo
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Stray
- OlliOlli World
- Salt ad Sacrifice
- Little Devil Inside
- It was
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- Tchia
- Babylon’s Fall
- Forspoken
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Source: playstation.com
