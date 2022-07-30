Home page politics

The Russian army has to compensate for losses. President Putin shies away from an official mobilization. Instead, a volunteer battalion is called to fight.

Moscow – In Russia Mobilization measures for the “special operation” are currently underway Ukraine war. For several weeks now, the military has been courting soldiers in numerous regions as part of a volunteer battalion. The think tank “Institute for the Study of War” observed several days ago that the Kremlin is making such efforts in cooperation with regional administrations.

This is now confirmed by a report by the US broadcaster CNN. “From Murmansk in the Arctic Circle to Perm in the Urals to Primorsky Krai in Russia’s Far East, the call has been made and appeals to both Russian patriotism and wallets,” the report says. According to the calls, no combat experience is necessary for a commitment in the military. Analysts estimate loudly CNN the number of possible mobilized soldiers to around 30,000. That would be fewer than the number of soldiers killed in the Ukraine war so far: the Ukrainian military estimates more than 40,000 dead soldiers. The aim of the Russian mobilization should undoubtedly be to compensate for the losses.

Ukraine War News: Heavy Losses for Russia

The head of the British secret service MI6 recently told the US broadcaster that the Russian army was facing problems in the Ukraine-War stand: “The Russians will have increasing difficulties in the next few weeks to deliver manpower and material. Putin has long resisted general mobilization in Russia, and this spring’s call-up was similar to that of 2021. These battalions are a way to increase Russia’s armed forces without such a drastic move,” said Richard Moore.

Accordingly, the Kremlin is concentrating primarily on “poorer and more remote regions” of Russia. This coincides with the assessment that Russian soldiers suffer from poverty. That’s why there are repeated raids in the Ukraine war to improve the bad pay. That from the military in Moscow However, the money offered significantly exceeds the average income in poorer regions.

Kateryna Stepanenko, from the “Institute for the Study of War” think tank mentioned above, reckons that the volunteer battalions will primarily be used for logistical support: “Some battalions will participate exclusively in combat support and combat support operations (logistics or signals battalions), while will reinforce other existing military units or form combat battalions.”

None of the above information can be independently verified. Some of them come from warring factions. (do with dpa/AFP)