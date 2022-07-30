Excellent news comes officially from the publisher PQubewhich reveals the intentions to bring the title to the West Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continentspin-off of the series Class of Heroes announced last June.

The publisher has revealed that the launch of the game for the western territories is expected to take place in the course of 2022 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC through Steam.

Overview

Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent is a true strategic role-playing game with the unique “pinch, drag and drop” real-time battle mechanic. Customize your group of students in a fantastic kingdom with over 10 different races such as Elves, Dwarves and Diabolos! Manage their armor, weapons and accessories as you lead them to victory against hordes of monsters.

Explore a fascinating strategic role-playing game with fun and adorable protagonists from many different races, from feline Felpurr to angelic Celestia!

Pinch, drag and drop your team to victory with a unique and intuitive real-time battle system.

Build a dream team of students, manage their stats, weapons and skills!

A fascinating narrative guides you along the way, with optional side missions to unlock even better gear!

Traverse a variety of distinct environments with monstrous and gigantic bosses to fight at the end of each level!

Join Alex and his friends on a thrilling storytelling adventure

The Continent of Pedra is in the midst of a serious crisis. The whole nation is slowly turning into a maze with monsters roaming the lands. After the sudden disappearance of Alex’s father, the principal of the Obsidian High school, it’s up to the boy and his group of friends from the academy to track him down!

Take the lead and make your way to the truth of the broken continent. Meet unique characters on your journey and participate in side missions to help those who need your help!

Drag, drop and fight in real timeStrategically guide your team to victory with a grid-based real-time movement system. Gather and rearrange your squad to protect the main character, Alex, as you traverse the map. Your squad dives into battle every time it gets close to an enemy, so make sure you’re constantly in formation!

Meet 10 unique races

Recruit up to six students for your party! Name them, choose gender, manage equipment, and customize stats to suit your play style!

There are 10 different races available: Humans, Khaluz, Vilpurr, Bahamoon, Gnomes, Diabolos, Fairies, Celestia, Dwarves, and Elves!

Face off against giant monstrous bosses

Each stage features giant bosses with varying abilities and attacks! You will have to lead your party appropriately… or you will risk being blown away completely!

Equip and manage your party



Manage and customize the weapon, armor and accessory slots for each of your squadmates. Save enough gold by completing levels and take your weapons to the lab for special and custom upgrades!