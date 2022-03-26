Home page politics

Vladimir Putin’s arrogance is leading to the collapse of the Russian military, a former general believes. © Sergei Guneyev/dpa

Vladimir Putin’s arrogance could lead to the collapse of the Russian military in the Ukraine war. That’s what a former US major general claims.

Washington DC/Moscow – Retired Major General James “Spider” Mark spoke to US TV broadcaster CNN on Wednesday (March 23, 2022) about the arrogance of Russia’s president Wladimir Putin* spoken. He explained how Putin would support the Russian military in the Ukraine* lead to ruin.

Mark saw signs that some soldiers in the Ukraine war* would suffer from frostbite. They lack cold-weather gear, fuel and food, as presenter Pamela Brown explained. There are also other logistical problems. From the information before the Russian attack on Ukraine, we know that Putin has been working on it for a while. “How can that be?” Brown asked the former general.

Vladimir Putin and his arrogance – ex-general believes in collapse of the military

On the one hand, it has something to do with the arrogance of the President of Russia* to do as the former general explained. “I think Putin thought it would be a no-brainer. 48 hours,” said Mark. He believed he didn’t need a high-ranking commander to take Kyiv. He thought it would only take a few days. He would get Kharkiv, Mariupol and Kherson easily. Then all he had to do was fight his way to Odessa. “That is arrogance. A misunderstanding, a strategic miscalculation that is huge. And Putin is in the intelligence business and he totally screwed it up. That’s phenomenal,” added Mark.

Second, the retired general stated that the soldiers were ill-prepared. “They thought they would make a living from it – they would come to Kyiv and be welcomed immediately and they would have the opportunity to be replenished in a short period of time,” Mark said.

A retired general speaks about the hubris of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Archive photo) © Mikhail Klimentyev/AP/dpa

The Russian soldiers were freezing, they were hungry and wet and they were also being shot at. “It’s an incredible lack of leadership if you can’t solve these problems and get support for your frontline troops to get them to complete the mission and understand why you’re doing it. It’s a total collapse of the Russian military,” Mark said. (smu) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.