Claudia Sheinbaum Pardohead of government of the Mexico Cityaffirmed that just as the rate of the Collective Transportation System has not been raised (STC) Subway on the capital of the country during his managementwhich is five pesos, there will not be an increase in the price sometime.

He explained that avoiding the increase in rate represents resources, since maintenance costs and operation are going up, but the Government of Mexico City thinks about the popular economyhe clarified.

He added that the rate the Metrobus it hasn’t gone up for the little over three years that your arrived governmentwhich, its price is six pesos.

He pointed out the rate the public transport at Mexico statewhich, mentioned that it was in 12 pesos.

The capital president pointed out that “the one that is being injected” is a public resource, he said, Metrobusthis after an event held this Saturday morning in the presentation of the new expansion of the line 5 the public transport capital, which will connect to the Mexico City with the Mexico state.

The tax that everyone pays was previously stolen, says Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum said that the public resource is the tax that all the inhabitants pay, but before they stole and now we are earmarking it to support the popular economyhe expressed.

He also reported that since the pandemic, the Government of Mexico City is supporting concessioned transport with fuel bonds, so the price has not risen either. ratehe asserted.