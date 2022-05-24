Home page politics

Of: Lukas Zigo, Nail Akkoyun, and Delia Friess

The Ukraine war is also coming to a head diplomatically. However, negotiations seem to be possible again: the news ticker.

negotiations in Ukraine war: The talks between the conflicting parties Russia and the Ukraine are currently on hold.

Robert Habeck sees Oil embargo "within reach" : There are only a few countries for which the import ban from Russia would be a problem.

Diplomacy News in the Ukraine conflict can be found in our news ticker. This is continuously updated.

Update from Tuesday, May 24, 6:45 a.m.: Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock (Green) will receive her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau for talks in Berlin on Tuesday (May 24). The Federal Foreign Office announced that the talks would deal with Russia’s war in Ukraine and other international, European and bilateral issues. Poland is considered Kiev’s most important supporter in the war – President Andrzej Duda only spoke to the parliament in Kyiv on Sunday (May 22).

A joint press conference by Baerbock and Rau is scheduled for 3:20 p.m. This will be live on the Twitter channels and the Federal Foreign Office Facebook page transfer.

Jean Yves Le Drian (lr), Foreign Minister of France, Zbigniew Rau, Foreign Minister of Poland, and Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Foreign Minister of Germany before their meeting as part of the Polish presidency of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe ( OSCE). © Roman Zawistowski/dpa

Poland is considered Kiev’s most important supporter in the European Union and has taken in by far the most refugees from Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday (May 22, 2022) became the first foreign head of state to address the parliament in Kyiv since the start of the Russian war of aggression.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Robert Habeck sees oil embargo “within reach”

+++ 9.40 p.m.: Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Green) sees an oil embargo against Russia, in its own words, “within reach”. There are only a few states that are reporting problems – especially Hungary, said the Vice Chancellor on Monday in the ZDF-Heute Journal. You can be considerate here. But then “something has to happen” in Hungary as well. “Well, I think within a few days we will also achieve the breakthrough,” added Habeck.

The EU Commission has proposed to end imports of Russian crude oil in six months because of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. As a compromise, the Commission proposes giving Hungary more time. The proposal does not go far enough for the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

+++ 9.30 p.m.: At the second meeting of the western Ukraine contact group, 20 states pledged further arms deliveries or other aid to Ukraine, according to US information. “Around 20 countries have announced new packages of security aid,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Monday after the virtual meeting. “Many countries are donating much-needed artillery ammunition, coastal defense systems, tanks and other armored vehicles.” Some states would also offer training.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Russia is examining a peace plan from Italy

+++ 5 p.m.: Russia said on Monday it was considering an Italian peace plan to end the conflict in Ukraine. “We received it recently and are examining it,” Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told reporters. This is reported by the Moscow Times. Rudenko declined to give details, saying Moscow would comment at a later date. “The proposal has not been discussed between Russia and Italy,” he said in an op-ed, which was picked up by Russian news outlets.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Russian UN adviser resigns

+++ 2.45 p.m.: Boris Bondarev, Russia’s adviser to the UN, has announced his resignation. In a statement, Bondarev said Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine was “the gravest crime against the Russian people.” “I have never been so ashamed of my country,” he added.

Finally, the diplomat summed up: “Unfortunately, I have to admit that in all these 20 years the level of lies and unprofessionalism in the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has increased.” “Unfortunately, I have to admit that in all these 20 years the level of lies and unprofessionalism in the work of the State Department has increased.”

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Poland terminates gas supply contract with Russia

+++ 1 p.m.: The Polish government has decided to terminate its gas supply contract with Russia, which has been in force since 1993. As the Polish news agency PAP reported on Monday, both Climate Minister Anna Moskwa and the Government Plenipotentiary for Energy Infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, confirmed this.

“After almost 30 years, it can be said that gas relations between Poland and Russia have ceased to exist,” Naimski announced on Polish Public Radio and on Facebook. Minister Moskva said on Twitter: “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has confirmed the determination of the Polish government to become completely independent of Russian gas. We have always known that Gazprom is not a reliable partner.”

As PAP explained with reference to the two government representatives, the Polish government’s decision was made at a cabinet meeting on May 13. However, because this is an international treaty, according to Minister Moskwa, a formal note from the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw to the Russian government is necessary. Moskva announced that this written statement would be sent out later on Monday.

PAP pointed out that the termination of the Polish-Russian agreement affects not only gas supplies to Poland, but also gas transit through the Yamal gas pipeline further to Germany. However, this connection was most recently used in the opposite direction anyway, to deliver gas from Germany to Poland.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Selenskyj speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos

+++ 12.00 p.m.: Finally, Schwab asks about Ukraine’s role in global food supply. Zelenskyi replies that Russia is stealing “our grain”. The grain is transported to Russia and sold from there and shipped to other countries. The most effective solution would be the liberation of Ukrainian seaports, says the President. The speech has now ended.

According to Spiegel.de, Economics Minister Robert Habeck left his meeting with his Czech counterpart a few minutes earlier with the words “I want to hear Selenskyj”.

Ukraine negotiations: Zelenskyj is optimistic about the future

+++ 11.51 a.m.: Explained to a question from World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab Volodymyr Zelenskyythat he is informed every morning about the latest number of victims. There are casualties every day, but this “blood toll” only strengthens Ukraine. The future of his country after the war against Russia should be peaceful. Corruption must be eradicated, and future conflicts prevented entirely through joint prevention.

Ukraine negotiations: Zelenskyj proposes partnerships for destroyed cities

Update from Monday, May 23, 11:42 a.m.: In his speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again criticized the international community’s hesitant course: “We stopped the Russian army, the largest army in the world. But should we have done that if we had been listened to last year? I’m sure the answer is no.”

The head of state is also proposing a kind of partnership for Ukrainian cities to other countries and companies. In this way, destroyed cities could be rebuilt after the war. Zelenskyj also thanks the European partners for their efforts so far.

Ukraine negotiations: World Economic Forum under the sign of war – Selenskyj as opening speaker

First report from Monday, May 23: Davos/Kyiv – The economic impact of the Ukraine war is likely to dominate the discourse at this year’s World Economic Forum meeting. After all, rising prices and the debt problem are currently being fueled by the Russian war in Ukraine – the third global crisis after the corona-pandemic and climate change. Among other things, the effects on supply chains, energy supply and food security will be discussed.

The opening speech in the Swiss mountains will be given on Monday (May 23) by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will be connected digitally. Later are the Kiev mayor Vitaly Klitschko and his brother Vladimir as guests. The Federal Minister of Economics spoke in the morning Robert Habeck (Green) in a panel discussion on how Germany wants to become less dependent on Russian energy.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is expected in Davos on Thursday (May 26). So far, he is the only G7 head of government who has agreed to attend. Also announced Nato-Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU-Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and ECB President Christine Lagarde. (nak/dpa)