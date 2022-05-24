May 24, 2022 08:55
A new study conducted on intensive care patients revealed that “Covid 19” is associated with impaired function of the right side of the heart.
The research, led by experts from the National Health Service’s Golden Jubilee Hospital, aims to help improve care and future outcomes for those most at risk of contracting Covid-19, by gaining a better understanding of the virus’ impact on the sickest people. Media).
The study was conducted in 10 intensive care units across Scotland and examined 121 critically ill patients who were being treated on ventilators due to the virus’ impact on their system.
They found that about one in three of the patients in the study showed evidence of abnormalities in the right side of the heart, the area that pumps blood to the lungs.
Source: db a
