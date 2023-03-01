‘‘The hardest battle is at Bakhmut and in the battles that are fundamental for defending the city”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the video message released via Telegram, during which he underlined that ”the intensity of the fighting is growing”. Zelensky denounced even further 30 Russian attacks in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine.

At least two powerful explosions occurred overnight on the Crimean peninsula, in Yevpatoria and in the village of Saki. This was reported by the Ukrainian media on Telegram.

THE Russians hit the Nikopol district eight times in the night with heavy artillery, hitting four villages. This was reported by Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, on Telegram. ”The Russian army has attacked the Nikopol district eight times. Four communities came under enemy fire: Nikopolska, Marganetska, Myrivska and Chervonogrigorivska. Fortunately there are no victims”, wrote Lukashuk.

Usa: China spends billions on disinformation – According to the US, China has spent billions of dollars spreading global disinformation, including pro-Russian disinformation about the war in Ukraine. This was stated by US special envoy James Rubin, coordinator of the Global Engagement Center, an entity of the US State Department set up to “unmask and counter” foreign propaganda and disinformation. A journalist and former Clinton administration official, Rubin also argued that the West has been too slow to respond to this disinformation. In which China spends much more money than Russia.

“We as a nation and the West in general have been slow to respond and it is fair to say that we are facing a very, very big challenge,” Rubin told reporters. “In the communications space, alignment between China and Russia is almost complete.” “.