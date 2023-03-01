Companies | Finland’s largest companies will still compete for biologists, predicts Mari Pantsar

Mari Pantsar, a champion of sustainability work, mapped the wishes of Finnish business life to combat the loss of nature. There is will and action, but the level is not yet sufficient.

Can not to say that nothing had been done. Finnish companies are already trying to combat the loss of nature.

Valio rewards its milk producers for practices that enrich nature, such as grazing.

Mining company Sakatti Mining bought for 10 million euros Inari joint forest to protection to compensate for the nature damage of his mine.

Rudus, a manufacturer of construction materials, turned its gravel collection area in Hausjärvi into a conservation area with the help of aftercare. Now endangered species of insects thrive there.

The S group develops nature footprint calculation model together with the University of Jyväskylä. Kesko rehabilitates spawning grounds for migratory fish and reviews the sustainability of its coffee, tea and cocoa supply chains, for example.

The reduction of natural hazards in the forestry sector was recently received good newswhen the preliminary results of the Natural Resources Agency’s survey showed that blueberry coverage has increased compared to the 1990s.

The reason is the lightening of tillage methods for forest management.

Very goodbut you have to keep getting better, says Mari Pantsar.

“Yes, everyone is taking some measures, but they are still not enough,” says Pantsar at the Sitra premises of the Finnish Independence Celebration Fund in Ruoholahti, Helsinki.

The tone is assertive, but the expression is cheerful. At least he doesn’t look depressed.

Pantsari has a recent snapshot of Finnish companies’ environmental activities.

He spoke with more than fifty business representatives for a report commissioned by the Ministry of the Environment. There were companies, financiers and industry associations.

In the Montreal Agreement, Finland undertook to stop the loss of nature by 2030. That path is not there yet.

“The activities are often detached from the core business.”

In Pantsar’s opinion, companies should be proud to tell about all their environmental activities.

At the same time, however, the hard core of the business should be reviewed: what could be done to make it burden nature less than it currently is?

“Increasing the value added of the forest industry would be a good example of this.”

Armor has managed Sitra’s sustainability solutions department for nine years.

Now Pantsar is leaving Sitra, but for the last few weeks he has been working in these premises. At the end of the year, the Ministry of the Environment ordered a report from Panstar on the ability and desire of the Finnish business community to combat nature loss.

The report was published on Wednesday.

Does Finnish business life care about nature?

“I think you care a lot,” says Pantsar.

“The business community could have decided together that we will not take this into account in any way and will put the brakes on it.”

There were no signs of it. Mainly the attitude was curious. Biodiversity roadmaps are made in almost all sectors and what the actions of one’s own sector could be.

“ “I hadn’t thought before that biologists would be at the heart of business life, but in the future they will be a really tough competition.”

From the construction industry, it was hoped that the public authorities would set more environmental criteria in their construction projects.

The chemical industry, on the other hand, set itself the goal of being carbon-neutral and nature-positive – i.e. improving the state of nature – by 2045. According to the report, Ala states himself that “the path there is still unknown”.

In any case, the general picture is that demands for consideration of nature will grow: from the EU, national legislation, consumers…

Then it’s better to be in the front than in the back.

Almost all of the interviewees mentioned that financial institutions have also started asking about taking natural risks into account.

There are at least three types of risks:

1. Deterioration of ecosystems makes it difficult to obtain raw materials.

2. The new regulation related to the sustainability transition challenges business.

3. Reputational damage from destroying nature is growing.

Of hope there is still room for practical actions.

In his report, Pantsar refers to a survey by the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry EK, according to which 13 percent of employer companies have set measurable goals for combating nature loss and 10 percent have allocated significant resources to the work.

Why doesn’t a perceived important topic appear more in the use of money?

“Certainly one of the reasons is that it is not always known what to do. Measuring the loss of nature is quite difficult,” says Pantsar.

It is true. Meters are being developed, but for nature loss, one will hardly ever find a meter that is as unique as the carbon dioxide equivalent is on the climate side.

However, the information is accumulating. Pantsar says that financial institutions have already started hiring foresters, ecologists and biologists. They assess natural risks.

Pantsar believes that in the future they will be hired by almost all large companies.

“I hadn’t thought before that biologists would be at the heart of business life, but in the future they will be a really tough competition.”

Uncertainty is also an investment destination. Business life tends to get excited if a major breakthrough creates a seam for new business.

“On the climate side, it’s clear. All functions must be changed to low carbon. But what would investments related to biodiversity be?” Panstar asks.

He answers himself:

“I didn’t really come up with anything other than circular economy investments and everything that improves productivity, all material efficiency investments, maybe alternative protein sources.”

Next on Pantsari’s list are ecological compensations and protected areas.

Companies could spend money on them too, if there was a transparent market for them.

Ecological compensation means compensating the nature damage caused by improving the state of nature elsewhere.

Finland in the new Nature Conservation Act includes the concept of voluntary ecological compensation.

In particular, voluntary work was emphasized by business life for Pantsari. On the other hand, it also emphasized the cost-effective control of nature loss.

There is a certain contradiction here: the most cost-effective way to protect, for example, certain habitat types or species often requires top-level planning. For example, the most effective protection network is rarely implemented by voluntary actions.

However, Pantsar would like to give the business world a chance.

“Let’s see in a few years how far we can get with voluntary actions and then set the backboard. I am very enthusiastic about tailboards.”

The tailboard means the intervention of public authority in the game, if the 2030 goal otherwise does not seem to be realized.

According to Pantsari, this could be done by making ecological compensation mandatory or a natural resource tax that would encourage recycling and minimizing the use of virgin natural resources.

Armor also asked the companies about their own wishes about how the government could help in nature work.

One way would be information sharing. Pantsar would like to see a center operating on the “one-stop shop” principle, where companies could get information about future regulations and suggestions for actions that suit them.

Pantsar is especially concerned about small and medium-sized companies. For them, hiring their own ecologist is hardly a realistic option.

Another big hope was that the next government would really look through the combined effect of the new regulation related to nature and the climate. Sometimes there can also be a cross between climate and nature requirements, and those conflicts should also be resolved.

However, according to Pantsari, the main rule for the next government is this:

“The government must understand that the loss of nature and the climate crisis go hand in hand. If you only try to solve one, you will fail at both.”

Mari Pantsar believes that Finnish companies will want to do nature measures as long as information is available.