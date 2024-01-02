The current chairman of the UN Security Council is pessimistic about the fighting in Ukraine in 2024. “I think the situation is not improving, it is getting worse,” said France's UN ambassador Nicolas de Rivière on Tuesday in New York. The country chairs the body in January.

The number of Russian drone and missile attacks is increasing and they are obviously targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, warned de Rivière. “There is a clear agenda that is clearly aimed at instilling fear in the population,” he said.All of this goes completely against international human rights law.”

De Rivière has no hope that negotiations between the warring parties can take place in the short term, but efforts to bring peace to Ukraine should be urgently maintained, he said.