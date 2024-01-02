Zakharov in response to Kuleba’s call: no one will isolate Russian diplomats

No one will isolate Russian diplomats. About this in my Telegram– official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated on the channel in response to the corresponding call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba.

She noted that earlier the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry outlined 5 steps that Western countries must take now for the sake of “victory for Ukraine.” One of the points was the isolation of Russian diplomats in the relevant capitals and international organizations. According to Zakharova, no one will do this.

The representative of the Russian department also recalled that Russia has taken up the baton in BRICS. “We have big, and what is it, grandiose plans for the presidency,” she emphasized.

Earlier, Zakharova called the explanations of the European Commission on the ban on Russians importing cars, phones, suitcases, shampoos and other personal items into the European Union racist. According to her, this racism is currently bursting out, “like an abscess that was not treated and which has simply become a fistula.”