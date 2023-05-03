Fire at a fuel depot in Crimea
Image: AP
Another Russian freight train derails after an explosion +++ Military exercise with more than 12,000 soldiers starts in Poland +++ Shojgu: rocket production should be doubled +++ all developments in the live blog
EReceive the daily FAZ newsletter on the war in Ukraine (register here for free). All texts, background information and comments on the Ukraine conflict can be found on our special page.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Russia #reports #fire #fuel #depot #FAZ
Leave a Reply