Charito was a victim of forgetfulness and inconsideration in “At the bottom there is room”. In chapter 210, all the Gonzales forgot her birthday and didn’t greet her or do anything special to her, but the housewife didn’t expect that, out of nowhere, Koki would appear at her door with a cake for her. the occasion. This moved the character of Mónica Sánchez to tears, who received a proposal to go away and celebrate as she deserved.

When Charo regained her composure, she realized that she was talking to the man who blatantly lied to her for quite some time and from whom she had divorced. In such a way, although Koki’s proposal sounded attractive, the Gonzales matriarch finally refused and reminded him of her lies just before making him leave his home.

