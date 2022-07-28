The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyj has shown himself confident of victory on a new holiday celebrating the country’s statehood with a view to the Russian war of aggression. “We are citizens of the strongest country in the world” – the state that has the power to celebrate this holiday on the 155th day of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Zelenskyy said in a speech to the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv on Thursday afternoon. For this he received loud applause.

“We will not become a new legend of heroic resistance, but a victorious state,” Zelenskyy said. In a speech earlier that morning, he said it was a turbulent morning of rocket terror, but that Ukraine would not give up. He congratulated the citizens on the first-ever celebration of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, which is observed alongside Independence Day on August 24.

Earlier, the pro-Russian East Ukrainian separatist leader Denis Pushilin said it was time to take the cities of Kharkiv, Odessa and Kyiv as well. In the war, which has entered its sixth month, the According to Zelenskyj, Ukraine has so far lost control of around 20 percent of its territory. He demanded more heavy weapons from the West to stop Russian attacks and liberate occupied territories.

In his speech in the afternoon, Selenskyj announced the Creation of a College of Europe in Ukraine on. Future EU officials are to be trained there, as at the locations in Bruges, Belgium, and Natolin, Poland. It is Ukraine’s contribution to the development of European institutions.