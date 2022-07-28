A little 11-year-old girl, originally from Morelos, Mexico, discovered an asteroid. After different international organizations confirmed the existence of the celestial body, the infant received an award. The POT He awarded him a diploma for his achievement and will give him other opportunities in the future.

The young woman belongs to Urania Astronomical Society. An association of amateur astronomers from Morelia that has links with NASA. In one of his investigations of the cosmos, he noticed an asteroid in the belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The same association was in charge of announcing the discovery of the small Ashley Martinez Ocampo. As a result of this, it was given the name 2021 FD26 to the celestial body. Once its composition and orbit are studied further, the girl will have the opportunity to name it whatever she wishes.

Source: MX Gazette

Ashley received a diploma from NASA and its International Astronomical Search Collaboration program. In addition to attesting to her progress, this award makes her the first girl from Morelos to make a discovery of this type.

We recommend you: NASA reveals highest-resolution photo of the universe to date

The little girl will have to wait between six and ten years for NASA to fully study her asteroid. After this time you can decide whether to change the name or whether to keep its current name. Perhaps in a few years we will find out about its new nomenclature.

How did Ashley discover the asteroid that NASA awarded her for?

The International Astronomical Search Collaboration shares images of the sky taken by telescopes of the POT. With the help of different organizations, they thoroughly analyze the photographs in search of new celestial bodies. Ashley was part of one of the most recent investigations.

Source: SciTechDaily

After carefully observing more than 30 photographs, Ashley encountered the asteroid. He said it was a bit of a difficult job, especially since the software he was using crashed quite a bit. However, she is proud to have helped discover another of these space rocks.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about science and other topics.