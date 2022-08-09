The New York Times also reported on one Ukrainian attack followed by the massive explosions at the Saki military base in Russia-annexed Crimea should go back. There is one weapon developed by Ukraine itself been deployed, the newspaper quoted a senior Ukrainian military officer as saying on Tuesday.

“It was an air base from which planes regularly launched attacks on our forces on the southern front,” the officer said. Local partisans loyal to Ukraine also played a role in the attack. Tourists fled the area; Videos showed alleged traffic jams in front of the Kerch bridge towards Russia. A source in Russia’s defense ministry cited a violation of fire safety rules as the most likely cause of the blasts. “There are no signs, evidence or even facts that the ammunition was deliberately detonated.” According to Moscow, the aircraft were not damaged. However, the first videos, which have not yet been verified, suggested that fighter planes were also destroyed. See also Photo book: The war was always there

A massive attack on Russian military installations in Crimea would be Ukraine’s second symbolic success. In mid-April, the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was sunk. Russia regards Crimea as its territory and has repeatedly threatened retaliation if Ukraine attacks the peninsula.