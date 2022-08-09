Director Dan Trachtenberg has achieved the approval of “Predator” fans, after his movie “Predator: Prey” manages to be one of the most viewed on Star Plus. This Tuesday, August 9, 20th Century Studios announced that the film has become the most watched in Hulu history.

As the second feature film directed by Trachtenberg after “10 Cloverfield Avenue”, the filmmaker has not only thanked the viewers for their support, but has also revealed part of Deleted scenes from “Predator: Prey.” While one of them was not filmed, it did make it to the viewing stage.

The deleted scene of “Predator: the prey”

In conversation with Slashfilm, the director mentioned the sequence that was not part of the final footage of the film. With his love for the classic “Predator” from 1987, decided to include a thrilling treetop chase between Naru and Predator, but the sequence finally did not reach the final stage of the movie.

“I was, for some reason, obsessed with vertical fights. He wanted to see Predator leaping through the trees. There was a draft in the script for this to happen. We almost had a fight where both characters were up in the trees. This action was hinted at in the original 1987 film, but was not fully capitalized on. Unfortunately, we were unable to add it,” he shared.

With an online only premiere, through Star Plus in Latin America and Hulu for the United States, there is the possibility of seeing this animated script draft if the film comes out in domestic format as a bonus tracks or easter eggs. If streaming follows Netflix’s footsteps, it could also release a behind-the-scenes look at “Predator: Prey.”