A cameraman from the international broadcaster Deutsche Welle was injured by Russian cluster munitions in Ukraine on Saturday. A splinter from the cluster munitions injured the employee near the front near the eastern Ukrainian town of Druzhkivka. He was being treated in the hospital and his situation was stable, Deutsche Welle (DW) said. DW correspondent Mathias Bölinger and a security guard survived the attack unharmed, and a Ukrainian soldier was killed.

The attack reportedly happened at a Ukrainian army training area in Donbass, where the DW team was filming. “We were filming Ukrainian army target practice when we suddenly heard several explosions,” Bölinger reported. “We lay down, more explosions followed, we saw that there were wounded. Later, the Ukrainian army confirmed that we had been hit with cluster munitions.”

DW director Peter Limbourg wished the injured cameraman Ievgen Shylko a speedy recovery. “Journalists risk their lives every day to cover the Russian war of aggression – you have my utmost respect and gratitude,” Limbourg said. “Despite all the safety precautions taken and far away from the Russian front, the work of our colleagues in the war zone remains dangerous.”