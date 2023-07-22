“Another attack on a health worker in the emergency room of the Martina Franca hospital”. This was announced by the Asl of Taranto. A nurse was hit very violently on the head, sustaining injuries, while he was engaged in the triage of a patient from Taranto who went to the hospital for a non-urgent check.

As the health company explains, once in the emergency room the patient in question went to the toilet in the few minutes of waiting. Upon returning to the post, after noticing that the nurse was triaging another patient, who had arrived in the meantime seriously injured, with evident blood loss, with deep cuts from a chainsaw, he reacted with acts of verbal, psychological and physical violence against the healthcare worker. Supervisory officers promptly intervened and, immediately afterwards, through the state police, the attacker was identified and reported.

“It is uncivilized, inappropriate behaviour, to be censured and condemned”, declares the general manager Vito Gregorio Colacicco. “Every day we hear of violent gestures against healthcare workers, actions that give a snapshot of a phenomenon of disturbing significance. We are constantly committed to ensuring that all healthcare workers are protected and are not ‘victims of work’, as often happens. I am close to all healthcare workers who are victims of unjustified violence. To our nurses – concludes Colacicco – I wish a good recovery and I confirm that it is my concern to protect our staff in all settings, including judicial ones, in defense of the person. We are ready to constitute civil action against those who attack health personnel”.