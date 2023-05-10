“Don’t think of this counter-offensive as the last one, because we don’t know what will come of it. If we can liberate our territories with this counter-offensive, then in the end you will say yes, it was the last one, but if not, then it means we have to prepare for the next counter-offensive”. This was stated by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with Bild.

When asked what demands he would make of Germany, Kuleba replied: “From a tactical point of view, of course, these are weapons, because to win the war you need weapons, weapons and more weapons. Germany has many, and many it depends on Germany. Because you have a very developed arms industry, with Rheinmetall as a kind of titan of the arms industry in Europe and probably the world. We need artillery ammunition, especially at long ranges. We need armored vehicles , we need anti-aircraft systems, all of this is present in Germany and was supplied by Germany. And Germany can offer even more.”